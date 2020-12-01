Alldebit Pte Ltd's exciting new and additional digital payment roll outs

SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It is indeed an exciting time for the Singapore headquartered digital payment solution provider, Alldebit Pte Ltd, who is rolling out Singapore - PayNow, Indonesia - Doku wallet, Malaysia - Touch n Go, China – UnionPay QR and Buy Now Pay Later payment - Atome, all in the 4th quarter of this year alone, indicating that this fast growing Fintech Company is all set for the border to reopen.

Alldebit Pte Ltd (a subsidiary of Oriental Payment Group Holdings Ltd. (HK.8613)) is currently connected to Alipay, WeChat Pay, GrabPay and RazerPay, offering cross-border online and in-store payment solutions following its highly successful launches in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

As a leading digital payment platform in Southeast Asia, Alldebit Pte Ltd is committed to providing merchants with an "All in One" point of sale solution to enable them to connect with local payment methods in a number of countries using a single payment interface. By working together with Alldebit Pte Ltd, online merchants can easily access online channels in China, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam among other countries. In-store merchants in Singapore partnering with Alldebit Pte Ltd, offer their consumers the option to use their localised preferred payment methods through the Asian e-wallets network.

Mr. Derrick Tham, Executive Director, CEO and Founder of Alldebit Pte Ltd, said: "Turning the crisis of the global pandemic to opportunity, we have persevered, forged new partnerships and drove our sales to capture a larger share of the marketplace. Year 2021 and beyond, will witness our massive growth globally with a slew of new global e-wallets from Japan, Korea, Philippines, Thailand and Hong Kong integrating into our digital platform."

Recently, using Singapore as a starting point, Alldebit Pte Ltd is the first to have partnered with GrabPay and launched Grab Maverick Program, a digital marketing initiative, to issue digital promotional vouchers for merchant's new and returning consumers. It also joined hands with UnionPay International in its marketing program, UPLAN, to recruit high quality merchants to offer special promotional offers to UnionPay card members in Singapore.

Mr. Tan Zhihui, Vice President of Oriental Payment Group, added, "We look forward to partnering with more payment solution providers to build a comprehensive payment service network offering value-added service to empower merchant development in a diversified payment eco system."

