Allegiant Air achieves 87% time-savings in dentCHECK tests

KONSTANZ, Germany & RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., September 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At this week's 62nd annual A4A NDT Forum in Long Beach, California, Allegiant Air presented a comprehensive case study detailing the impact of 8tree's dentCHECK tool for inspecting and reporting damage during the aircraft induction process. The study, which spanned four aircraft and almost a hundred damage locations, demonstrated 87% time-savings when using dentCHECK, compared to traditional manual methods.

"Pre-owned aircraft comprise a majority of Allegiant's fleet, and thus, mapping pre-existing damage is a critical part of our aircraft induction process," said Jack Fraser, Managing Director, Technical Support & Compliance, Allegiant Air. "dentCHECK significantly reduced the time it took us to measure and report damage, while also delivering improved accuracy and consistency of measurement. We saw a drop from 92 minutes per damage location using traditional measurement methods, to only 12 minutes with dentCHECK. Based on our comprehensive study, and the continuous expansion of dentCHECK's capabilities – such as 8cloud and blend-out integration – Allegiant is eagerly committed to exploring the implementation of dentCHECK across its maintenance operations"

"We have been impressed with Allegiant's rigorous evaluation methodology, and are pleased to see their results with dentCHECK reinforcing what dozens of airlines/MROs experience daily with our tool in their quest for more reliable and efficient damage-mapping and reporting," said Arun Chhabra, CEO, 8tree. "It is rewarding to see dentCHECK's user-centric design, intuitive one button operation and augmented reality-enabled immediate results resonating so strongly with the global aviation maintenance industry. This design approach allows us to empower users of all skill levels with instant actionable answers, not just data. We are delighted that Allegiant has chosen the A4A NDT Forum to share its dentCHECK findings, marking the fourth such presentation from a major airline/MRO in as many years at this venue."

dentCHECK, the world's only handheld portable, completely wireless 3D scanner tool with integrated augmented reality, is now used by the world's leading commercial, cargo and defense MROs. Delivering real-time 'go/no-go' answers, the tool significantly reduces dent-mapping and reporting times, compared to traditional manual methods that use depth-gauges and calipers. dentCHECK's accuracy is validated by an accompanying validation reference standard that is traceable to National Lab standards.

Over the past few years, most major aircraft OEMs have recognized dentCHECK for its efficacy in improving damage inspection and reporting. Airbus has published multiple approvals in its Tool Equipment Manuals (TEMs) for the express purpose of dent-mapping on metallic aero-structures and composite cabin floor-boards. dentCHECK also expedites blend-out remaining thickness measurement of uniform thickness panels as per procedures outlined in Airbus' SRM 51-11-00 and SRM 51-11-13. Similarly, Boeing's Service Letter recognizes the use of 3D scanning tools, such as dentCHECK, for dent-mapping on all of its commercial aircraft family types. Likewise, dentCHECK performance is formally recognized for all De Havilland Dash8 (formerly Bombardier Q400) and Bombardier CRJ aircraft.

Multi-OEM acceptance of dentCHECK has propelled the tool's adoption by airlines/MROs globally. Detailed case-studies published by Delta TechOps, TAP-M&E and easyJet, as well as news from Airbus' Flightline and Zeppelin, demonstrate that dentCHECK drastically reduces inspection and reporting times by up to 90 percent. As such, it empowers aircraft maintenance operations with first-of-its-kind objective and consistent dent-inspection and blend-out results. This shortens aircraft Turn-around-Time (TaT), which further reduces lost revenues and very directly improves operational efficiency for airlines. dentCHECK enhances safety through an improved understanding of airframe reliability.

For more information and to see dentCHECK in action, visit 8tree at

8tree makes 3D optical surface inspection tools that solve chronic problems for multiple industries. 8tree's products empower every operator – from mechanics on the floor, to engineers in the lab – with precision measurement, portability and performance. With its patented user-centric product design, instant 'go/no-go' answers and zero-learning curve, 8tree is committed to making precision 3D scanning more broadly accessible – technically and commercially.

