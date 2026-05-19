Allegiant Travel Aktie

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WKN DE: A0LFDN / ISIN: US01748X1028

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19.05.2026 07:47:24

Allegiant Air Announces Eight New Non-Stop Routes To Florida

(RTTNews) - Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) on Tuesday said it has added eight new nonstop routes to its Allegiant Air network, expanding its presence in key leisure destinations across Florida. To promote the new routes, the airline is also offering limited-time one-way fares starting at $59, along with 1,000 Allways Rewards bonus points for eligible bookings.

The Las Vegas-based leisure travel company said that it will introduce four new routes from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. These include flights to Boston beginning October 1, 2026, and to Omaha, Pittsburgh, and Kansas City beginning October 2, 2026.

Allegiant will also expand services from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport with new nonstop flights to Philadelphia starting October 2, 2026, and to Columbia, Missouri, beginning November 19, 2026.

In addition, the airline will launch nonstop service between Orlando-Sanford International Airport and Trenton-Mercer Airport starting October 2, 2026. Another new route connecting Punta Gorda Airport and La Crosse Regional Airport will begin on October 1, 2026.

On the Nasdaq, ALGT ended Monday's trading at $74.66, down $0.24 or 0.32 percent. In after-hours trading, the stock was down $1.11 or 1.5 percent at $73.55.

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