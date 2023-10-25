ALLEGIANT ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT ICON CARRIE UNDERWOOD

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) is thrilled to announce a collaboration with eight-time GRAMMY® Award winner and three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year Carrie Underwood, in support of the company's Allways Rewards Visa® card and loyalty program.

"Carrie Underwood and Allegiant have a shared story and values that are rooted in small towns and the impact that affordable, accessible air travel has in connecting people with the friends, family and places that matter most," said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant's chief marketing officer. "We believe Carrie's universal appeal and embodiment of living what we refer to as 'the nonstop life' will introduce a new profile of customers and Allways Rewards Visa® cardholders to Allegiant's brand of all nonstop, convenient, ultra-low-cost travel. We're thrilled to collaborate with her and elevate the Allegiant experience for new and existing customers alike."

The collaboration focuses on a series of commercials that highlight Carrie's small-town roots, staying connected with the people, places and experiences that matter most while illustrating how the Allways Rewards Visa® card helps cardholders "Live their best Nonstop Life®".

In addition to their small-town roots, Carrie and Allegiant have something else in common: a partnership with Make-A-Wish®.

Since 2012, Allegiant has been helping the national nonprofit grant wishes for kids across the country by providing them with airfare to their wish destinations. Carrie has been involved with the organization for more than 15 years, granting wishes since the beginning of her recording career. Most recently, she arranged for a donation of $1 from each ticket sold for her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, which debuted in 2021 and has recently been extended into 2024, to be contributed to Make-A-Wish.

"I really responded to Allegiant's mission to make travel accessible and affordable for people who may not live near a big city airport, helping them to live their own best 'nonstop' lives," says Underwood. "I also appreciate the company's history of giving back, which is important to me in everything I do."

Allegiant will officially kick off Underwood's partnership through a national advertising campaign, with the first national spot airing during Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime when the Buffalo Bills take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Oct. 26.

The artist will feature in digital media and advertisements across various platforms and channels. Travelers booking their vacation can find flight days, times, and the lowest fares only at Allegiant.com.

Allegiant – Together We Fly™

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

About Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 85 million records worldwide, recorded 28 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), is the most-awarded female country artist for singles in RIAA history, and has seven albums that are certified Multi-Platinum or Platinum by the RIAA, with over 72 million total RIAA certifications to date, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. All 10 of her albums (including nine studio albums and her 2014 Greatest Hits: Decade #1) – three of which she co-produced – have debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres, beginning with her 9x platinum debut album, Some Hearts, which was released in 2005. She has won over 100 major awards including 8 GRAMMY® Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 7 CMA Awards, and 17 American Music Awards. She ended last year as Billboard's Top Country Female 2022 and was honored as The Country Star of 2022, her 10th win from the fan-voted People's Choice Awards. She has been a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2008 and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness. She founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Timesbestseller. She launched her fitness app, fit52, in 2020, and expanded her lifestyle portfolio with an equity partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink in 2021. Carrie has starred in the show open for NBC's Sunday Night Football for 11 consecutive seasons. She was the first artist to perform at the new Resorts World Theatre, where her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency began with sold-out runs in December 2021 and has continued with more throughout 2022 and 2023, and has been extended into 2024. A Deluxe Edition of her album, Denim & Rhinestones, which she co-produced, is out now, featuring six new tracks. She completed her 43-city U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR in March and launched her exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, CARRIE'S COUNTRY, in June.

