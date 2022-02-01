|
ALLEGIANT ANNOUNCES NINE NEW NONSTOP ROUTES LAUNCHING THIS SPRING WITH FARES AS LOW AS $39*
PR Newswire
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announces nine new nonstop routes beginning service this spring. To celebrate, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $39.*
"We're thrilled to kick off 2022 with a network expansion in twelve of our markets," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue and planning. "These new routes will grow our presence in Austin, where we recently opened a base, while connecting travelers in some of the smaller cities we serve to several popular vacation destinations such as Nashville, Savannah, Roanoke and San Diego."
The new routes to Austin, Texas via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) include:
The new routes toNashville, Tennessee via Nashville International Airport (BNA) include:
The new routes to San Diego, California via San Diego International Airport (SAN) include:
The new route toOrange County, California via John Wayne Airport (SNA) includes:
The new route toSavannah, Georgia via Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) includes:
Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.
*About the introductory one-way fares:
Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Feb. 2, 2022 for travel by Nov. 13, 2022. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.
Allegiant – Together We FlyTM
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF
Media Contact
Phone: 702-800-2020
Email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-announces-nine-new-nonstop-routes-launching-this-spring-with-fares-as-low-as-39-301472247.html
SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company
