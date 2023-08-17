Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
17.08.2023 20:20:00

ALLEGIANT ANNOUNCES RATIFIED CONTRACT FOR MAINTENANCE TECHNICIANS AND RELATED WORKFORCE WITH INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced that the company and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT), representing Allegiant's maintenance technicians and related employees, have ratified a new contract agreement on a two-year extension to the union's initial collective bargaining agreement. The employee group includes line and heavy maintenance technicians as well as stores employees and some administrative maintenance staff.

The tentative agreement was ratified by the Allegiant maintenance technicians and related workforce with a 75.5 percent approval vote. Allegiant currently employs 683 maintenance technician and related employees.

The process of negotiating the new collective bargaining agreement for Allegiant maintenance technician and related employees was swift and was reached more than 3 years before the current contract became amendable. The ratified agreement provides for significant increases in rates and a two-year extension to the amenable date of the current bargaining agreement, bringing the new amendable date to October 31, 2028.

"We are so pleased to announce a ratified agreement with the IBT and our maintenance technicians and related employees more than three years before the current CBA becomes amenable. This speaks to the hard work on both sides of the negotiating process," said Allegiant President Greg Anderson. "The expertise of our dedicated maintenance technicians and related work group is integral to the success of our operations. We look forward to continuing the positive rapport with this group of employees well into the future."

Allegiant – Together We Fly

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Media Contact
Phone: 702-800-2020
Email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-announces-ratified-contract-for-maintenance-technicians-and-related-workforce-with-international-brotherhood-of-teamsters-301903984.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Allegiant Travel Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Allegiant Travel Co.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Allegiant Travel Co. 87,00 0,00% Allegiant Travel Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen um China: ATX und DAX deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Freitag deutlich nach. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in Rot.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen