16.11.2022 10:00:00

ALLEGIANT ANNOUNCES TWO NEW NONSTOP ROUTES WITH FARES AS LOW AS $37*

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announces two new nonstop routes to Nashville beginning service as soon as February 2023. To celebrate, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $37.*

"Nashville consistently ranks among the most desired destinations in the country, so we are thrilled to connect vacationers from Utah and Ohio to all of the music, arts and culture in Music City," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue and planning. "The region has so much to offer, and these new flights will start just in time to plan spring and summer vacations."

The new routes to Nashville International Airport (BNA) include:

  • Provo, Utah via Provo Airport (PVU) – beginning Feb. 15, with one-way fares as low as $59.*
  • Akron, Ohio via Akron-Canton Airport (CAK)beginning Feb. 15, with one-way fares as low as $37.*

    • Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

    *About the introductory one-way fares:

    Seats and dates are limited, and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Nov. 17, 2022, for travel by Aug. 13, 2023. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.

    Allegiant – Together We Fly™

    Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

    Media Contact
    Phone: 702-800-2020
    Email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-announces-two-new-nonstop-routes-with-fares-as-low-as-37-301679548.html

    SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

