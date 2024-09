Allegiant Now Expects Narrower Loss In Q3, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT), Friday announced that for the third quarter, the company now expects a narrower loss per share, following a strong demand environment during the period.

The Las Vegas-based company's latest projection for loss is between $1.75 and $2.25 per share, compared to previously estimated loss of $2.50 to $3.50 per share.

In August, the airline has carried about 1.34 million passengers, up 1.8 percent from last year's around 1.32 million passengers.

Currently, Allegiant's stock is climbing 3.72 percent, to $44.66 on the Nasdaq.