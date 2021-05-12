|
12.05.2021 22:45:00
Allegiant Reports April 2021 Traffic
LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for April 2021.
Scheduled Service – Year Over Two-Year Comparison
April 2021
April 2019
Change
Passengers
1,009,460
1,268,298
(20.4%)
Revenue passenger miles (000)
904,249
1,154,056
(21.6%)
Available seat miles (000)
1,417,235
1,425,278
(0.6%)
Load factor
63.8%
81.0%
(17.2 pts)
Departures
9,408
9,305
1.1%
Average stage length (miles)
868
895
(3.0%)
Total System* - Year Over Two-Year Comparison
April 2021
April 2019
Change
Passengers
1,016,688
1,281,143
(20.6%)
Available seat miles (000)
1,447,376
1,471,005
(1.6%)
Departures
9,663
9,653
0.1%
Average stage length (miles)
863
891
(3.1%)
Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison
April 2021
April 2020
Change
Passengers
1,009,460
36,342
2,677.7%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
904,249
35,179
2,470.4%
Available seat miles (000)
1,417,235
182,500
676.6%
Load factor
63.8%
19.3%
44.5pts
Departures
9,408
1,089
763.9%
Average stage length (miles)
868
934
(7.1%)
Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison
April 20211
April 2020
Change
Passengers
1,016,688
38,812
2,519.5%
Available seat miles (000)
1,447,376
194,739
643.2%
Departures
9,663
1,189
712.7%
Average stage length (miles)
863
914
(5.6%)
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.
Preliminary Financial Results
$ per gallon
April 2021 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$1.90
Allegiant Travel Company
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF
