18.01.2022 15:00:00
ALLEGIANT REPORTS DECEMBER 2021 TRAFFIC
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for December 2021, fourth quarter 2021, and full year 2021.
"Fourth quarter scheduled capacity was up 14.5 percent as compared with 2019, in line with our initial expectations," stated Drew Wells, senior vice president of revenue. "Despite a challenging operating environment during the Christmas holiday peak-period, we ended the quarter with a load factor of 78.8 percent, the highest since the onset of the pandemic. Although Omicron led to an uptick in customer cancellations, daily booking trends throughout the quarter consistently outperformed levels observed in 2019. This strength in bookings resulted in total operating revenue of roughly $496 million for the quarter, an increase of more than 7.5 percent when compared with 2019."
"We are pleased to report that the fourth quarter will be our third consecutive quarter of profitability since the onset of the pandemic," stated Gregory Anderson, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Despite operational challenges around holiday peak travel, we expect an adjusted1 EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter of roughly 19 percent. This margin includes nearly $23 million of irregular operations costs incurred during the quarter, the majority of which were incurred in December. Operational challenges were predominantly a result of crew shortages related to Omicron. Although these challenges continued into early January, we are beginning to see relief and expect significant improvement in the operation as the Omicron variant begins to dissipate."
Scheduled Service – Year Over Two-Year Comparison
December 2021
December 2019
Change
Passengers
1,320,403
1,308,341
0.9%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
1,226,131
1,165,902
5.2%
Available seat miles (000)
1,556,101
1,411,107
10.3%
Load factor
78.8%
82.6%
(3.8 pts)
Departures
9,801
9,423
4.0%
Average stage length (miles)
902
871
3.6%
4th Quarter 2021
4th Quarter 2019
Change
Passengers
3,671,032
3,516,263
4.4%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
3,306,563
3,073,055
7.6%
Available seat miles (000)
4,288,133
3,745,031
14.5%
Load factor
77.1%
82.1%
(5.0pts)
Departures
27,818
25,541
8.9%
Average stage length (miles)
876
856
2.3%
YTD 2021
YTD 2019
Change
Passengers
13,509,544
14,823,267
(8.9%)
Revenue passenger miles (000)
11,963,715
13,038,003
(8.2%)
Available seat miles (000)
17,027,902
15,545,818
9.5%
Load factor
70.3%
83.9%
(13.6pts)
Departures
113,121
105,690
7.0%
Average stage length (miles)
862
859
0.3%
Total System* - Year Over Two-Year Comparison
December 2021
December 2019
Change
Passengers
1,327,884
1,318,872
0.7%
Available seat miles (000)
1,586,060
1,453,592
9.1%
Departures
10,065
9,742
3.3%
Average stage length (miles)
896
868
3.2%
4th Quarter 2021
4th Quarter 2019
Change
Passengers
3,731,034
3,585,966
4.0%
Available seat miles (000)
4,440,839
3,928,536
13.0%
Departures
29,193
27,088
7.8%
Average stage length (miles)
865
846
2.2%
YTD 2021
YTD 2019
Change
Passengers
13,637,405
15,012,149
(9.2%)
Available seat miles (000)
17,490,571
16,174,240
8.1%
Departures
117,047
110,542
5.9%
Average stage length (miles)
856
855
0.1%
Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison
December 2021
December 2020
Change
Passengers
1,320,403
673,041
96.2%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
1,226,131
611,429
100.5%
Available seat miles (000)
1,556,101
1,128,200
37.9%
Load factor
78.8%
54.2%
24.6pts
Departures
9,801
7,281
34.6%
Average stage length (miles)
902
891
1.2%
4th Quarter 2021
4th Quarter 2020
Change
Passengers
3,671,032
2,129,292
72.4%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
3,306,563
1,878,831
76.0%
Available seat miles (000)
4,288,133
3,226,050
32.9%
Load factor
77.1%
58.2%
18.9pts
Departures
27,818
21,399
30.0%
Average stage length (miles)
876
868
0.9%
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Change
Passengers
13,509,544
8,553,623
57.9%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
11,963,715
7,626,470
56.9%
Available seat miles (000)
17,027,902
12,814,080
32.9%
Load factor
70.3%
59.5%
10.8pts
Departures
113,121
85,276
32.7%
Average stage length (miles)
862
867
(0.6%)
Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison
December 2021
December 2020
Change
Passengers
1,327,884
679,424
95.4%
Available seat miles (000)
1,586,060
1,147,534
38.2%
Departures
10,065
7,471
34.7%
Average stage length (miles)
896
883
1.5%
4th Quarter 2021
4th Quarter 2020
Change
Passengers
3,731,034
2,159,035
72.8%
Available seat miles (000)
4,440,839
3,315,599
33.9%
Departures
29,193
22,189
31.6%
Average stage length (miles)
865
860
0.6%
YTD 2021
YTD 2020
Change
Passengers
13,637,405
8,623,984
58.1%
Available seat miles (000)
17,490,571
13,125,533
33.3%
Departures
117,047
87,955
33.1%
Average stage length (miles)
856
862
(0.7%)
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.
Preliminary Financial Results
$ per gallon
December 2021 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$2.37
$ per gallon
4th quarter 2021 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$2.48
$ per gallon
Full year 2021 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$2.15
