13.04.2023 15:00:00
ALLEGIANT REPORTS MARCH 2023 TRAFFIC
LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for March 2023.
Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison
March 2023
March 2022
Change
Passengers
1,676,400
1,666,336
0.6 %
Revenue passenger miles (000)
1,589,454
1,594,614
(0.3 %)
Available seat miles (000)
1,802,132
1,843,102
(2.2 %)
Load factor
88.2 %
86.5 %
1.7 pts
Departures
11,119
11,258
(1.2 %)
Average stage length (miles)
916
927
(1.2 %)
1st Quarter 2023
1st Quarter 2022
Change
Passengers
4,122,196
3,709,104
11.1 %
Revenue passenger miles (000)
3,925,362
3,558,045
10.3 %
Available seat miles (000)
4,573,766
4,512,315
1.4 %
Load factor
85.8 %
78.9 %
6.9 pts
Departures
28,273
27,637
2.3 %
Average stage length (miles)
915
926
(1.2 %)
Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison
March 2023
March 2022
Change
Passengers
1,691,039
1,679,945
0.7 %
Available seat miles (000)
1,850,874
1,893,962
(2.3 %)
Departures
11,557
11,700
(1.2 %)
Average stage length (miles)
906
918
(1.3 %)
1st Quarter 2023
1st Quarter 2022
Change
Passengers
4,148,453
3,734,262
11.1 %
Available seat miles (000)
4,677,622
4,620,144
1.2 %
Departures
29,145
28,494
2.3 %
Average stage length (miles)
908
920
(1.3 %)
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.
Preliminary Financial Results
$ per gallon
March 2023 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$3.09
$ per gallon
1st quarter 2023 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$3.42
Allegiant Travel Company
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF
ALGT/G
Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release November have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.
For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com
Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.
Allegiant Media Contact:
Investor Inquiries:
Sonya Padgett
Sherry Wilson
email: ir@allegiantair.com
SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company
