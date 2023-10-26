|
26.10.2023 15:00:00
ALLEGIANT REPORTS SEPTEMBER 2023 TRAFFIC
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for September 2023 as well as third quarter 2023.
Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison
September 2023
September 2022
Change
Passengers
988,981
1,005,535
(1.6 %)
Revenue passenger miles (000)
868,742
884,285
(1.8 %)
Available seat miles (000)
1,049,538
1,014,779
3.4 %
Load factor
82.8 %
87.1 %
(4.3) pts
Departures
6,949
6,768
2.7 %
Average stage length (miles)
855
851
0.5 %
3rd Quarter 2023
3rd Quarter 2022
Change
Passengers
4,234,196
4,316,163
(1.9 %)
Revenue passenger miles (000)
3,744,225
3,820,339
(2.0 %)
Available seat miles (000)
4,280,034
4,315,984
(0.8 %)
Load factor
87.5 %
88.5 %
(1.0) pts
Departures
28,040
28,436
(1.4 %)
Average stage length (miles)
864
860
0.5 %
Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison
September 2023
September 2022
Change
Passengers
1,027,410
1,031,908
(0.4 %)
Available seat miles (000)
1,124,038
1,079,809
4.1 %
Departures
7,581
7,287
4.0 %
Average stage length (miles)
839
840
(0.1 %)
3rd Quarter 2023
3rd Quarter 2022
Change
Passengers
4,292,031
4,359,417
(1.5 %)
Available seat miles (000)
4,433,767
4,450,595
(0.4 %)
Departures
29,251
29,432
(0.6 %)
Average stage length (miles)
858
857
0.1 %
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.
Preliminary Financial Results
$ per gallon
September 2023 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$3.53
3rd Quarter 2023 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$3.09
Allegiant Travel Company
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF
ALGT/G
Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release may have changed.
For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com
Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.
Allegiant Media Contact:
Investor Inquiries:
Sonya Padgett
Sherry Wilson
email: ir@allegiantair.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-reports-september-2023-traffic-301968459.html
SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company
