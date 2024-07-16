Allegiant Travel Announces Eight New Nonstop Routes To 13 Cities

(RTTNews) - Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) announced eight new nonstop routes to 13 cities around the country. To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $39.

The airline announced new routes to Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) in Florida, starting November 14, 2024. They will operate from Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) in Grand Rapids, Michigan, offering one-way fares as low as $69.

Additionally, Allegiant Air is introducing new routes to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) in Georgia. Starting November 14, 2024, flights will depart from Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) in Punta Gorda/Fort Myers, Florida, with one-way fares starting at $39. Flights from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Fort Lauderdale/Miami and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) in St. Pete/Tampa will commence on November 15, 2024, also offering one-way fares as low as $39.

A new route to Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) in Florida will begin operating on November 15, 2024, with flights departing from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) in Cincinnati, Ohio. One-way fares for this route start at $49.

Allegiant Air is launching new routes to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Florida, starting November 15, 2024. These include flights from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) in Savannah, Georgia, and New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) in Newburgh, New York, with one-way fares starting at $39 and $69, respectively.

Furthermore, Allegiant Air will start operating a new route to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) in Florida from Flint Bishop International Airport (FNT) in Flint, Michigan, beginning November 15, 2024. Fares for this route will start at $59 for one-way tickets.

Finally, Allegiant Air will introduce a new route to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) in Florida, starting November 23, 2024. Flights will depart from Portsmouth International Airport at Pease (PSM) in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with one-way fares available starting at $69.

The airline said that Flights tickets must be purchased by July 17, 2024 for travel by February 10, 2025.