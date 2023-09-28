Allegiant Travel CEO John Redmond Resigns

(RTTNews) - Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) announced Thursday that John Redmond has resigned as chief executive officer and as a member of the Board of Directors effective immediately. Maurice Gallagher, former CEO, current executive chairman and one of the Company's largest stockholders, will resume the CEO role.

Gallagher, an innovator in the aviation industry, will also maintain his role as chairman of Allegiant's board.

Gallagher has spent more than four decades developing and building successful airline business models, culminating with Allegiant. When Gallagher took control of Allegiant in 2001, it had one airplane and was just emerging from bankruptcy.

Gallagher has grown the Company into one of the most profitable airlines in the world with more than 120 aircraft, operating more than 550 routes across more than 120 cities in the United States.