Allegion Aktie

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WKN DE: A1W869 / ISIN: IE00BFRT3W74

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06.10.2026 07:46:52

Allegion Acquires Privately Held Overly Door, Terms Undisclosed

(RTTNews) - Allegion plc (ALLE), a provider of security products and solutions, Monday announced that it has acquired privately held Overly Door Company.

The financial details of the transaction were not divulged by Allegion.

Overly was established in 1888 in Pennsylvania and manufactures custom specialty doors for acoustic, blast, bullet-resistant and vault security serving commercial and institutional customers across U.S. government, education and healthcare markets.

The product offerings of Overly complement Allegion's existing hollow metal doors and frames portfolio. Hence Overly will operate as part of Allegion Americas segment, led by Allegion Senior Vice President Dave Ilardi post-acquisition.

Further, Overly leaders Tyler and Jonathan Reese will join Allegion.

On Monday, shares of the company closed at $153.67, down 0.35% on the New York Stock Exchange.

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Allegion PLC 136,20 -0,15% Allegion PLC

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