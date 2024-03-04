04.03.2024 13:14:05

Allegion Buys Spain's Dorcas; Financial Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - Allegion plc (ALLE), a security products and solutions provider, Monday said it has acquired Dorcas (Montajes electronicos Dorcas S.L.), a Spanish manufacturer of electro-mechanical access control solutions. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Following the acquisition, through an Allegion subsidiary, Dorcas will operate as part of its International segment, led by Allegion Senior Vice President Tim Eckersley.

Dorcas CEO Pablo Ibez will join Allegion as managing director of the Dorcas business.

Privately held Dorcas specializes in the production of electric strikes, electro-mechanical and electro-magnetic locks, as well as complementary access control solutions and door control products. Dorcas solutions are distributed and sold internationally with a strong presence across European markets.

Eckersley said, "Dorcas' electric strikes and locks are integral elements of access control systems, and adding this business to Allegion International is another strategic investment in the health and quality of our portfolio. Combined, our teams will specify and supply a broader range of seamless access solutions across customers and channels."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Allegion PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Allegion PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Allegion PLC 116,00 12,62% Allegion PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Märkte in Fernost uneinig
Am Dienstag tendieren die asiatischen Indizes in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen