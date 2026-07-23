Allegion Aktie
WKN DE: A1W869 / ISIN: IE00BFRT3W74
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23.07.2026 13:25:41
Allegion Earnings Up In Q2; Raises FY26 Outlook; Shares Surge In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Allegion plc (ALLE), a security products and solutions provider, on Thursday reported higher net income in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year. The company also raises full year 2026 outlook.
For the second quarter, net earnings increased to $184.6 million from $159.7 million in the previous year.
Earnings per share were $2.15 versus $1.85 last year.
On an adjusted basis, net earnings increased to $206 million from $176.6 million in the previous year.
Adjusted earnings per share were $2.40 versus $2.04 last year.
Adjusted EBITDA increased to $296.7 million from $258.1 million in the previous year.
Operating income jumped to $254.7 million from $219.7 million in the prior year.
Net revenue increased to $1.15 billion from $1.02 billion in the previous year.
Looking ahead, the company raises its full-year 2026 outlook, expecting adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $8.85 to $9.
The company updates full-year 2026 earnings per share to be in the range of $7.95 to $8.10.
In the pre-market trading, Allegion is 14.74% higger at $160.69 on the New York Stock Exchange.
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