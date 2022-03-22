ALLEGION SHOWCASES SIMPLIFIED, TOUCHLESS ACCESS CONTROL SOLUTIONS AT ISC WEST

Allegion solves complex post-pandemic security needs by focusing on contactless technology with open architecture to provide seamless access and enable healthy buildings across vertical markets

LAS VEGAS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegion US, a leading provider of security products and solutions, will be hosting demonstrations of new electronic access control technologies as well as educational training sessions at ISC West 2022 (booth #23037), the security industry's most comprehensive and converged trade show occurring from March 22-25, 2022, in Las Vegas.

"As businesses continue to navigate post-pandemic security challenges, we are excited to support security integrators and PACS partners in delivering flexible, open and intuitive security solutions that enable healthy buildings and a seamless user-first experience," said Tom Welham, PACS business leader at Allegion. "We believe seamless access goes beyond the product itself – that it's reflected in the way we innovate, collaborate and support movement and access across different environments."

As the COVID-19 pandemic dynamically changed the way people and places interact, it accelerated the growth and adoption of mobile enabled and touchless access solutions. At the forefront of these security trends, Allegion's commitment to interoperability, open architecture and digital collaboration provides customers with freedom of choice and a convenient path to adopting emerging technologies as they become available. Through the Allegion Alliance Network, Allegion develops collaborative relationships with other companies to provide a broader range of products and services. In addition, participation in the LEAF consortium and FiRA consortium provides cutting edge cross-industry collaboration with a focus on solving for end-user needs. On March 23, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. PT, show attendees can join the Security Industry Association (SIA) Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) "All Access" event, sponsored by Allegion, to meet and network with industry leaders over food and drinks.

"To create memorable and secure seamless access experiences, manufacturers must lean into interoperability and open architecture," said Devin Love, director of commercial software and electronic products. "As we continue to put the customer first, we're able to harness the power of open and interoperable systems, creating hardware and software solutions that are more valuable than the sum of their parts."

Allegion, recipient of SIA's prestigious 2021 Member of the Year award, will be connecting with show attendees and showcasing its latest products and solutions, including:

Overtur : Allegion's Overtur™ is a cloud-based environment where project team members can collaborate on the design, construction and management of door security and openings from anywhere. It provides a centralized place to capture, maintain and verify door hardware requirements and decisions, with easy options to push information to industry-leading tools. Existing features within Overtur, such as Installation Status, Punch List and Site Survey, simplify the gathering of onsite information by streamlining it all in one platform, eliminating the need for paper and information reprocessing.

These interoperable solutions are ideal for customers using HID iCLASS , iCLASS SE , Seos smart or NFC mobile credentials, including those using HID iCLASS Standard or Elite Keys, who want to extend access control further into their buildings using Schlage intelligent wireless locks. This new option gives security directors and facility managers the power to leverage their existing credential investment and choose the solution that fits the needs of their site, furthering Allegion's commitment to being open, interoperable and flexible. LCN 6400 COMPACT series operator: The LCN 6400 COMPACT™ Series low-energy operator is a simple and cost-effective solution that enables facilities to automate more openings for touchless access and accessible operation. The simplicity of this solution reduces the cost, labor and complexity required to automate an opening.

Ken Cook, Allegion director of national safe schools and advocacy, and Partner Alliance for Safer Schools (PASS) Chair Mark Williams, will be hosting the "How to Become a Trusted Advisor for Your K12 Clients Utilizing the PASS Guidelines" session at the Venetian 307, Level 1, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. PT on March 23. In this panel discussion, attendees will learn how to use PASS Guidelines to help K-12 customers secure funding for safety and security projects while helping schools avoid making security mistakes.

Additionally, ISC West attendees will have the opportunity to learn from Allegion's subject matter experts at a variety of in-booth (#23037) discussions:

Are You Leaving that Door Vulnerable?

Brandon Douglas will discuss the fundamentals to minimize potential security vulnerabilities that may exist in the market today, by proactively taking a holistic approach to identifying pain points at every opening.

Coordination Best Practices with Overtur™

Shawn Foster, John Hamilton and Marcus Batten will highlight how to efficiently coordinate the intricate details and requirements of an opening as well as get all stakeholders on the same page. Join the team to see how Allegion's Overtur can help your projects.

Gathering and Using Door Opening Information with Overtur™ Field tools

Shawn Foster, John Hamilton and Marcus Batten will showcase how the Site Survey, Installation Status and Punch List tools within Overtur™ can bring everyone together for field tasks.

Interoperability and Allegion's Advocacy that Enables Access Control Systems Beyond Dated Proprietary Methods

Brian Telljohann, Mary Knecht, Allen Stelly and Marcus Batten will share how Allegion's credential and hardware interoperability advocacy is enabling broad adoption of intelligent wireless locks into many existing and new access control systems deployed with HID iCLASS®, iCLASS SE®, Seos® smart or NFC mobile credentials, including those using HID iCLASS Standard Key or Elite Keys.

Complexities, Challenges and Opportunities for the Integrator Within the Multifamily Market

Robert Gaulden and John Goodwin discuss the growing multifamily market and a unique opportunity to incorporate new technologies that both attract and retain residents – millennials and seniors alike. Walk away from this informative session with a better understanding of the ecosystem of PropTech partners and the technology stack that it enables.

Security professionals who will not be attending the show in person this year can utilize Allegion's online resources including the popular webinar series Security in 30 and a wide array of Virtual Trainings.

For more information, please visit us.allegion.com.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2021, and its security products are sold around the world. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

