Innovation Aktie

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WKN DE: A2DJHB / ISIN: JP3147900009

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06.10.2026 14:39:02

Allegro's 2026 Outlook: Magnetic Sensor Innovation Powers Automotive Market Leadership

When an engineer designing a next-generation electric vehicle braking system looks for a way to slash complexity, they often land on a single chip from Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM). Based in Manchester, New Hampshire, the company specializes in magnetic sensors and power-management integrated circuits that serve as the digital nervous system for modern motion control. With its stock trading at $39.22 as of Oct. 6, 2026, the company has seen a 39% gain over the past year, reflecting its role as a quiet but critical cog in the automation and electrification movement.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Allegro MicroSystems an overall Superscore of 73 out of 100, placing it in the Above Average category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39).

This score places the company in the top ~28% of all companies we score. This analysis serves as one data-driven input, and I have paired the reasons the score sits where it does with the constraints that prevent a higher rank so that you can weigh the trade-offs yourself.

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