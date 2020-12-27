Allen Carr's Easyway Partners With the World Health Organisation for a Global Year-long Campaign to Support More Than 100 Million People as They 'Commit to Quit' Smoking

LONDON, Dec. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen Carr's Easyway is delighted to have been announced as a key contributor in the World Health Organisation's year-long global campaign in support of World No Tobacco Day in May 2021, called "Commit to Quit", which aims to support at least 100 million people as they try to quit tobacco.

Allen Carr's Easyway, the world's most successful stop smoking method, which is available in 50 countries and has already helped more than 50 million smokers worldwide over its 35-year history, is one of several partners to support World Health Organisation (WHO) on this ambitious initiative. Allen Carr's Easyway is a completely drug-free form of talking therapy.

Other partners offering support alongside Allen Carr's Easyway include Amazon, Facebook, WhatsApp, Google, and Johnson & Johnson. Together with the campaign partners, WHO will provide people with the tools and resources they need to make a successful quit attempt.

WHO released a scientific brief earlier this year showing that smokers are at higher risk of developing severe disease and death from COVID-19. Tobacco is also a major risk factor for noncommunicable diseases like cardiovascular disease, cancer, respiratory disease, and diabetes. Moreover, people living with these conditions are more vulnerable to severe COVID-19.

Both global and regional cessation tools will be rolled out as part of the campaign. Allen Carr's Easyway to Stop Smoking Live Online Group Seminars, Digital Programmes and books will help in English, Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian, Spanish, Vietnamese, Portuguese, Russian, Polish, Turkish and Dutch, in countries as diverse as Jordan, Nigeria, Pakistan, India, South Africa, Philippines, Suriname, Timor Leste, Brazil, Russian, Ukraine, Mexico, Turkey and Poland.

WHO has called on all governments to ensure their citizens have access to advice, toll-free quit lines, mobile and digital cessation services, nicotine replacement therapies and other tools that are proven to help people quit smoking and following clinical trials the evidence base for Allen Carr's Easyway is now established enough to add the organisation's weight to WHO's efforts.

John Dicey, Global CEO & Senior Therapist, Allen Carr's Easyway comments:

"This is another tangible measure of how much progress Allen Carr's Easyway to Stop Smoking Live Group Seminars, books and digital products have made in recent years. To be at the forefront of the World Health Organisation's anti-tobacco activity, sitting side-by-side with global giants such as Amazon, Cipla, Facebook, WhatsApp, Google, and Johnson & Johnson is testimony to Allen's amazing method, the grit, determination, skill, and the dedication of the amazing Allen Carr's Easyway teams throughout the world. There is now a clear & compelling evidence base for the effectiveness of Allen Carr's Easyway to Stop Smoking Live Group Seminars and digital programmes that, should open doors to the health departments of governments across the globe. To end this tumultuous year being invited to advise WHO and have Allen Carr's Easyway organisation become a main partner in WHO's global campaign for World No Tobacco Day 2021, is an honour for everyone involved in the organisation."

