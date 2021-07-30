Allen Media Group's Free Streaming Service Local Now Adds SKI TV To Its Line Up Of Partner Channels

ATLANTA, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group announced today its fast-growing free-streaming platform Local Now continues to expand its premier free content for the platform's growing viewer base with the addition of SKI TV, the world's first and original alpine lifestyle and ski/snowboard culture content TV channel based in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The deal will bring SKI TV's deep library of original and licensed programming to the Local Now platform where it will entertain the 100M plus global ski and snow sports enthusiasts with free, exclusive ad-supported content, such as tours and interviews with the operators of World Class resort destinations in Switzerland, France, Italy and Austria for the upcoming season with exclusive highlights and commentary for the 2021-2022 World Ski Tour.

"Local Now is on a mission to be the most localized news and entertainment free-streaming service which is one of the many reasons we're excited to announce our new partnership with SKI TV," said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Local Now parent company Allen Media Group. "With our new SKI TV partnership, Local Now is bringing the best free and exclusive streamable sports content that appeals to every winter sports enthusiast."

"SKI TV is thrilled to be partnering with the team at Local Now as the synergies between our networks will enable us to do some very creative things with cross platform content and integrating corporate partners. We share Byron Allen's vision for where the future of television is heading and believe SKI TV is a must carry channel for platforms like Local Now," says Geoff Harrison, SKI TV CEO and Founder.

Local Now has more than 8,500 titles and 345 free-streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country, and additional local channels and content from major partners nationwide. You can view a sample of SKI TV's live feed here: https://www.skitv.tv/live/ .



About Local Now

The Allen Media Group digital platform Local Now is the leading free streaming service for local news and entertainment in America, delivering localized content to over 225 markets in the U.S. and boasting an endless supply of movies and TV shows from Hollywood's biggest studios. It offers hundreds of live channels that feature an extensive roster of superstar talent and marquee content partners. Local Now's state-of-the-art streaming platform also delivers original local news, weather and information, customized by market, so viewers can easily stay connected to what matters to them most. Local Now is available on nearly all platforms across OTT on connected TV, Mobile and Web. For more information, please visit: www.localnow.com

About SKI TV

SKI TV is a premium streaming television broadcast and OTT channel with global distribution in both video on demand and fast channel formats. The platform now offers a place for skiers and snowboarders to get their snow-related content in one place. Global content distribution to over 100M outdoor enthusiasts comes via a collection of leading platforms including Amazon Firestick, ROKU, www.sportstribal.tv and many other platforms. 100 major world brands provide their digital media content, including Faction Collective, Atomic, Ellis Brigham Mountain Sports, Redbull TV and many more. SKI TV will also soon be launching on the VIZIO network in the USA into 33 million homes and on the Rakuten TV network in Europe to over 90 million users. The SKI TV Altitude Card is an annual Membership Program that gives viewers access to premium streaming content and discounts at over 520 resorts and snow-related businesses across the world. SKI TV also supports ski, snow and other charities around the world.

