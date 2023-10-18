Allergan Aesthetics and University Lab Partners Announce the Golden Passport Pitch Competition to Accelerate Aesthetics Start-Ups

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- University Lab Partners (ULP) announces the Golden Passport pitch competition for aesthetic startups sponsored by Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie Company.

The Golden Passport provides the winner with a lab bench for one year and opportunities to engage with industry mentors including scientific and business leaders from Allergan Aesthetics. Applications are open until November 13, 2023. Applicants will have the opportunity to engage in topic-specific webinars presented by Allergan Aesthetics and other industry mentors during the application period.

Selected finalists will be invited to pitch live at the Demo Day on December 7, 2023, in Irvine, California, where the winner will be announced.

"At Allergan Aesthetics, science is our foundation, and every innovation is generated through excellence and a rigorous scientific discovery and development approach that helps ensure product quality and builds customer confidence and patient trust, said Darin Messina, Ph.D., senior vice president, aesthetics R&D, AbbVie. "Sponsoring ULP's Golden Passport initiative is a key investment in that innovation and we are proud to support entrepreneurs who can help us pave the way for what's next in aesthetics."

The Golden Passport is presented by University Lab Partners and sponsored by Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie Company.

For more information, visit https://www.universitylabpartners.org/our-events/golden-passport-applications-open

About University Lab Partners

University Lab Partners (ULP) is a premier, nonprofit, wet lab incubator located in Orange County, CA. ULP operates 2 facilities in Irvine and Aliso Viejo, CA. ULP offers highly-equipped wet lab facilities along with the benefits of peer-to-peer interactions among a life science-focused entrepreneurial community. For more information, visit www.universitylabpartners.org

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com

