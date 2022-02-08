Allergan Aesthetics: FDA Approves JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA XC For Improvement Of Infraorbital Hollows

(RTTNews) - Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (ABBV), announced the FDA approval of JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA XC for improvement of infraorbital hollows in adults over the age of 21. JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA XC was first approved in 2016 for use in the lips and perioral rhytids. The latest approval marks the sixth approved indication in the U.S.

"This additional indication for JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA XC demonstrates Allergan Aesthetics' continued commitment to innovation. The eye area, including the undereye hollow, is a top concern among patients," said Carrie Strom, President, Global Allergan Aesthetics and Senior Vice President, AbbVie.