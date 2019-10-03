Allergan to Showcase Late-Stage Data in Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Glaucoma at American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan plc, (NYSE: AGN), a leading global pharmaceutical company with a more than 70-year heritage in ophthalmology, will present new data from investigational Abicipar and Bimatoprost Sustained Release (SR) at the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) to be held in San Francisco, California. The Retina Subspecialty Day (October 11-12) will feature a late-breaker presentation on two-year data from the CEDAR and SEQUOIA clinical studies of Abicipar in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). Data will also be presented during a paper session on October 14th for Bimatoprost SR, which has the potential to be a first-in-class sustained-release, biodegradable implant for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with ocular hypertension or open-angle glaucoma, including topline results from two Phase 3 studies in open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Additional company-sponsored data will also be presented at the meeting as ePosters.

"The data presented at AAO for our late stage, investigational assets, Abicipar and Bimatoprost Sustained-Release, showcase our continued commitment to innovation in ophthalmology," said Yehia Hashad, M.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Global Clinical Development Allergan. "We're excited to share data that may redefine treatment approaches in neovascular age-related macular degeneration and glaucoma, and may improve upon the current state of patient care."

Allergan will present four abstracts, including two oral presentations and two ePoster presentations (all noted in local Pacific Time):

Retina Subspecialty Day, Late Breaking – RET 11 - Section VIII: Late Breaking Developments, Part I (Friday, October 11, 4:18 – 4:58 PM):

Abicipar for Neovascular Age‐related Macular Degeneration: Two-Year Results from CEDAR and SEQUOIA Phase 3 Clinical Trials

Author: Khurana R.



Time: 4:34 – 4:39 PM

OP09 Glaucoma Original Papers Session (Monday, October 14, 2:00 – 5:15 PM):

Phase 3 Evaluation of Bimatoprost Sustained-Release Implant in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension: Results at Primary Database Lock

Authors: Craven ER et al.



Time: 2:12 – 2:24 PM

Retina ePoster Presentations:

Cumulative Retinal Fluid Exposure Reduces Visual Acuity Gain During Anti-VEGF Therapy. An Analysis of CATT 2-Year Data

Authors: Singer M et al.

Early vs Late Switch to Dexamethasone Intravitreal Implant in Anti-VEGF Nonresponders with Diabetic Macular Edema in the AUSSIEDEX Study

Authors: Mitchell P et al.

About Allergan Eye Care

As a leader in eye care, Allergan has discovered, developed, and delivered some of the most innovative products in the industry for more than 70 years. Allergan has launched over 125 eye care products and invested billions of dollars in new treatments for the most prevalent eye conditions including glaucoma, ocular surface disease, and retinal diseases such as diabetic macular edema and retinal vein occlusion. Our eye care pipeline includes 13 additional agents for multiple ocular conditions.

Our commitment to the well-being of patients is also reflected in philanthropy. Allergan and The Allergan Foundation support more than 150 organizations around the world working to improve lives and communities. We remain steadfast in helping eye care providers deliver the best in patient care through innovative products and outreach programs.

About Allergan plc

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global pharmaceutical leader focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world. Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products primarily focused on four key therapeutic areas including medical aesthetics, eye care, central nervous system and gastroenterology. As part of its approach to delivering innovation for better patient care, Allergan has built one of the broadest pharmaceutical and device research and development pipelines in the industry.

With colleagues and commercial operations located in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.

For more information, visit Allergan's website at www.Allergan.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements contained in this press release that refer to future events or other non-historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Allergan's current perspective on existing trends and information as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Allergan's current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Allergan's business. These factors include, among others, the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of FDA approvals or actions, if any; the impact of competitive products and pricing; market acceptance of and continued demand for Allergan's products; the impact of uncertainty around timing of generic entry related to key products, including RESTASIS®, on our financial results; risks associated with divestitures, acquisitions, mergers and joint ventures; risks related to impairments; uncertainty associated with financial projections, projected cost reductions, projected debt reduction, projected synergies, restructurings, increased costs, and adverse tax consequences; difficulties or delays in manufacturing; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Allergan's periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to Allergan's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and Allergan's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2019. Except as expressly required by law, Allergan disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS: Allergan:

Investors:

Manisha Narasimhan, PhD

(862) 261-7162

Media:

Fran DeSena

(862) 261 8820

Lisa Kim

(714) 246-3843

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allergan-to-showcase-late-stage-data-in-age-related-macular-degeneration-and-glaucoma-at-american-academy-of-ophthalmology-annual-meeting-300930350.html

SOURCE Allergan plc