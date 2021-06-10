AllerGenis to Present at Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences Annual Meeting

HATFIELD, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllerGenis, a predictive data analytics company specializing in the detection and management of life-threatening immune response disorders initially focused on food allergy, today announced that the company's chief scientific officer and head of product and clinical development, Paul Kearney, PhD, will be speaking at the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Science (IAFNS) Annual meeting on a panel entitled, "New Innovations in Food Allergy Testing and Patient Care."

"I look forward to sharing how AllerGenis is shaping the future of food allergy diagnostics and the several advancements we're working hard to bring to patients and caregivers across the country," said Dr. Kearney.

During the panel, which will take place on Wednesday, June 16th from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. EDT, Dr. Kearney will be sharing new research and innovations to enhance food allergen risk assessment and the development of the company's new peanut allergy sensitivity assay. The panel will also address allergy management and new initiatives for optimizing large-scale research trials and enhancing patient care.

"I look forward to sharing how AllerGenis is shaping the future of food allergy diagnostics and the several advancements we're working hard to bring to patients and caregivers across the country," said Dr. Kearney. "This includes our newest innovation – a peanut sensitivity assay – that can determine the amount of peanut protein likely to cause an allergic reaction when ingested which may also be used when assessing the progression of peanut allergy desensitization. This advancement can positively impact the lives of millions of patients and caregivers who are navigating the complexities of life with a food allergy while also providing an easier way to safely navigate food labeling."

The AllerGenis' proprietary epitope mapping technology allows precise monitoring of the immune system's response to the environment including food and viruses, using only a small amount of blood from a patient. The process uses innovative technology and machine learning to create a true breakthrough in food allergy diagnositcs that determines correlating clinical outcomes with high precision.

To register for the IAFNS Annual meeting, and to gain access to this session and more, please visit the organization's registration page here.

About AllerGenis

Established in 2017 and located in Hatfield, PA, AllerGenis utilizes predictive data analytics for the detection and management of life-threatening immune response disorders. Amassing the world's largest database of phenotypic patient data derived from epitope mapping, clinical history and patient-reported outcomes to gain clinical insights, AllerGenis is leading the field in developing precision, data-driven diagnostics to help healthcare providers more accurately and safely diagnose, assess and monitor patients with food allergies. The company was founded via a collaboration with Hugh Sampson MD, of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Mount Sinai Health System has licensed its proprietary epitope mapping platform to AllerGenis. For more information about AllerGenis, visit www.allergenis.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.



View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allergenis-to-present-at-institute-for-the-advancement-of-food-and-nutrition-sciences-annual-meeting-301309518.html

SOURCE AllerGenis