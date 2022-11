Allergy Therapeutics Names Martin Hopcroft Interim CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Allergy Therapeutics plc (AGY.L) said Monday that it appointed Martin Hopcroft as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Martin will report into Chief Executive Officer, Manuel Llobet. The appointment follows the announcement on 26 May 2022 that Nick Wykeman, CFO, will leave Allergy Therapeutics on 30 November 2022 to pursue non-executive roles.

The company noted that it is continuing its search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer and will make a further announcement in due course.

Martin served as Chief Financial Officer of Novasep SA. He previously served as CFO of formerly listed Cambian Group plc.