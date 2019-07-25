AllerPops Inventor Presents Study Linking Prebiotics to Allergy Relief at Cold Spring Harbor Microbiome Conference

COLD SPRING HARBOR, N.Y., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientists attending last week's Microbiome Conference had the opportunity to review evidence showing too much oral hygiene and antibiotic usage could be the culprit behind rising allergy rates--and that prebiotics may be the answer to long-term, drug-free allergy relief.

Cliff Shunsheng Han, Ph.D., founder of Knoze Jr. and creator of AllerPops prebiotic lollipops, presented the results of his study, "Oral Probiotic Deficiency May Cause Common Allergies - Theory of Negative Trigger Marks the Interaction between Microbiota and Host Immune System," at the 2019 Microbiome Conference. Dr. Han was one of a handful of physicians and researchers who displayed their findings related to allergies, asthma and immunology at this year's conference. The event, held at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, attracts scientists from around the world.

"I was honored to share the results of my study with some of the foremost researchers in the field," Dr. Han stated. "My goal is to show scientists that the theory derived from my study might be applicable to their studies, especially in host-microbe interactions."

In conducting the study, Dr. Han acted as his own guinea pig. Suffering from year-round allergies, Dr. Han noticed allergy relief after having an unrelated fever and then sucking on the prebiotic lozenge he had been developing--a mix of sugars, amino acids and nutrients designed to help beneficial bacteria multiply. Han hypothesized that modern oral hygiene could be diminishing "good" bacteria in the mouth and throat, leaving power of immune system unchecked and become sensitive to allergens.

For the three years between 2014-2017, Dr. Han documented the relationship between oral probiotics and his allergy symptoms. He found lower numbers of beneficial bacteria like Veillonella and Streptococcus in his own mouth when his symptom was worse and higher numbers in those of family members who did not suffer from allergic rhinitis. When Veillonella and Streptococcus numbers increased in his mouth and throat after simulating by rinsing the tongue with hot water before introducing prebiotics to "feed" the bacteria, Dr. Han's allergies were eliminated.

Han eventually patented his prebiotic mix and created AllerPops. But after experiencing such dramatic results in his own life, and with the data to back up his findings, he wanted to help get the information into the hands of allergy sufferers everywhere so they could find relief without drugs or side effects.

"These results could have significant implications not just for allergy sufferers but for others dealing with chronic conditions," said Dr. Han, who was a physician in China before working on the Human Genome Project and heading up a research team that completed hundreds of bacterial genomes during his 22-year career at the Los Alamos National Laboratory. "Those suffering from autoimmune disease and inflammatory conditions in particular could benefit from the ability to release the power of the immune system or suppress it at will without drugs."

