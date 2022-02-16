ALLETE, Inc. Reports 2021 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share; Initiates 2022 Earnings Guidance Range of $3.60 to 3.90 Per Share

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) today reported 2021 earnings of $3.23 per share on net income of $169.2 million and operating revenue of $1.4 billion. Reported results from 2020 were $3.35 per share on net income of $174.2 million and operating revenue of $1.2 billion.

Earnings in 2021 reflect an approximately 16 cent gain recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 for the sale of a portion of the Nemadji Trail Energy Center by South Shore Energy, ALLETE’s non-rate regulated, Wisconsin subsidiary. This positive impact was partially offset by a 10 cent per share, negative impact related to Allete Clean Energy’s Diamond Spring wind energy facility due to the February extreme winter storm event. Additionally, net income in 2021 included a 7 cent per share charge resulting from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission’s decision to order refunds in Minnesota Power’s fuel adjustment clause filing covering the period July 2018 through December 2019.

"I am pleased with the Company’s 2021 financial results and strategic clean energy positioning as we launch 2022 from a position of strength,” said ALLETE Chair, President and CEO Bethany Owen, "ALLETE’s Sustainability in Action strategy will continue to capitalize on demand for clean energy, providing value to our customers, our communities and our investors, as well as opportunities for our employees.”

ALLETE’s Regulated Operations segment, which includes Minnesota Power, Superior Water, Light and Power and the Company’s investment in the American Transmission Co., recorded net income of $129.1 million, compared to $136.3 million in 2020. Earnings reflect lower net income at Minnesota Power primarily due to: lower margins from the expiration of a power sales contract in 2020; higher operating and maintenance, property tax and depreciation expenses; and the reserve for refunds in Minnesota Power’s fuel adjustment clause filing. These negative impacts were partially offset by increased earnings related to the Great Northern Transmission Line; and higher kilowatt-hour sales to retail and municipal customers. Net income in 2020 also included the rate case resolution impact of $8.3 million after-tax.

ALLETE Clean Energy recorded 2021 net income of $26.3 million compared to $29.9 million in 2020. Net income in 2021 included the impact related to ALLETE Clean Energy’s Diamond Spring wind energy facility due to an extreme winter storm event in the southwest United States in February 2021 as well as lower wind resources at other wind energy facilities. These negative impacts were partially offset by expense management efforts.

Corporate and Other businesses, which include BNI Energy and ALLETE Properties, recorded net income of $13.8 million in 2021 compared to net income of $8 million in 2020. Net income in 2021 included South Shore Energy’s sale of a portion of its interest in NTEC to Basin Electric Cooperative which resulted in the recognition of an approximately $8.5 million after-tax gain related to prior development costs and risks incurred, higher earnings from our investment in Nobles 2 which commenced operations in December 2020 and higher net income from land sales at ALLETE Properties. These increases were partially offset by higher expenses.

"I am pleased with our financial performance and accomplishments in 2021, wrapping up the year with a strong fourth quarter; our businesses are well positioned as we move into 2022 and beyond,” said ALLETE Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Steve Morris, "We believe our unique mix of businesses will continue to deliver a strong value proposition to shareholders for years to come.”

Details of the Company’s 2022 earnings guidance were filed as part of today’s Form 8-K filing.

ALLETE is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minn. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, BNI Energy in Bismarck, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. More information about ALLETE is available at www.allete.com. ALE-CORP

The statements contained in this release and statements that ALLETE may make orally in connection with this release that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and investors are directed to the risks discussed in documents filed by ALLETE with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ALLETE's press releases and other communications may include certain non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes (or includes) amounts that are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the company's financial statements.

Non-GAAP financial measures utilized by the Company include presentations of earnings (loss) per share. ALLETE's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors by removing the effect of variances in GAAP reported results of operations that are not indicative of changes in the fundamental earnings power of the Company's operations. Management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures is appropriate and enables investors and analysts to more accurately compare the company's ongoing financial performance over the periods presented.

ALLETE, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Income For the Periods Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 Quarter Ended Year to Date 2021 2020 2021 2020 Millions Except Per Share Amounts Operating Revenue Contracts with Customers – Utility $339.7 $266.1 $1,227.9 $987.3 Contracts with Customers – Non-utility 56.5 51.5 179.9 170.5 Other – Non-utility 2.8 2.8 11.4 11.3 Total Operating Revenue 399.0 320.4 1,419.2 1,169.1 Operating Expenses Fuel, Purchased Power and Gas – Utility 173.0 106.9 562.4 358.6 Transmission Services – Utility 19.2 17.2 75.3 67.0 Cost of Sales – Non-utility 21.0 18.1 68.8 66.7 Operating and Maintenance 59.1 70.1 259.2 252.0 Depreciation and Amortization 58.3 56.5 231.7 217.8 Taxes Other than Income Taxes 18.4 15.2 70.5 56.1 Total Operating Expenses 349.0 284.0 1,267.9 1,018.2 Operating Income 50.0 36.4 151.3 150.9 Other Income (Expense) Interest Expense (17.3 ) (17.7 ) (69.1 ) (65.6 ) Equity Earnings 5.7 5.4 20.0 22.1 Other 2.6 5.6 8.7 14.7 Total Other Expense (9.0 ) (6.7 ) (40.4 ) (28.8 ) Income Before Non-Controlling Interest and Income Taxes 41.0 29.7 110.9 122.1 Income Tax Benefit (7.6 ) (11.7 ) (26.9 ) (39.5 ) Net Income 48.6 41.4 137.8 161.6 Net Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (13.3 ) (5.7 ) (31.4 ) (12.6 ) Net Income Attributable to ALLETE $61.9 $47.1 $169.2 $174.2 Average Shares of Common Stock Basic 52.8 52.0 52.4 51.9 Diluted 52.8 52.1 52.5 51.9 Basic Earnings Per Share of Common Stock $1.18 $0.91 $3.23 $3.36 Diluted Earnings Per Share of Common Stock $1.18 $0.90 $3.23 $3.35 Dividends Per Share of Common Stock $0.63 $0.6175 $2.52 $2.47

Consolidated Balance Sheet Millions Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Assets Liabilities and Equity Cash and Cash Equivalents $45.1 $44.3 Current Liabilities $543.4 $459.6 Other Current Assets 246.2 210.6 Long-Term Debt 1,763.2 1,593.2 Property, Plant and Equipment – Net 5,100.2 4,840.8 Deferred Income Taxes 185.7 195.7 Regulatory Assets 511.8 480.9 Regulatory Liabilities 536.1 524.8 Equity Investments 318.0 301.2 Defined Benefit Pension & Other Postretirement Benefit Plans 179.5 225.8 Other Non-Current Assets 213.7 206.8 Other Non-Current Liabilities 280.8 285.3 Equity 2,946.3 2,800.2 Total Assets $6,435.0 $6,084.6 Total Liabilities and Equity $6,435.0 $6,084.6

Quarter Ended Year to Date ALLETE, Inc. December 31, December 31, Income (Loss) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Millions Regulated Operations $29.7 $25.3 $129.1 $136.3 ALLETE Clean Energy 14.6 13.1 26.3 29.9 Corporate and Other 17.6 8.7 13.8 8.0 Net Income Attributable to ALLETE $61.9 $47.1 $169.2 $174.2 Diluted Earnings Per Share $1.18 $0.90 $3.23 $3.35

Statistical Data Corporate Common Stock High $66.71 $62.28 $73.10 $84.71 Low $56.84 $50.75 $56.84 $48.22 Close $66.35 $61.94 $66.35 $61.94 Book Value $45.34 $44.06 $45.34 $44.06

Kilowatt-hours Sold Millions Regulated Utility Retail and Municipal Residential 289 299 1,135 1,134 Commercial 341 323 1,359 1,306 Industrial 1,845 1,645 7,196 6,192 Municipal 145 150 590 584 Total Retail and Municipal 2,620 2,417 10,280 9,216 Other Power Suppliers 1,407 1,544 5,102 4,039 Total Regulated Utility 4,027 3,961 15,382 13,255

Regulated Utility Revenue Millions Regulated Utility Revenue Retail and Municipal Electric Revenue Residential $38.3 $34.6 $145.6 $127.9 Commercial 41.4 34.5 161.0 134.0 Industrial 156.4 115.6 562.1 430.6 Municipal 13.5 10.7 52.0 41.2 Total Retail and Municipal 249.6 195.4 920.7 733.7 Other Power Suppliers 51.8 42.2 168.7 138.8 Other (Includes Water and Gas Revenue) 38.3 28.5 138.5 114.8 Total Regulated Utility Revenue $339.7 $266.1 $1,227.9 $987.3

