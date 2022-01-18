|
18.01.2022 12:30:00
ALLETE to Announce 2021 Financial Results on Feb. 16
ALLETE Inc. (NYSE:ALE) will announce its financial results for 2021 before the stock markets open on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
Following the release, Allete Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer Bethany M. Owen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert J. Adams, and Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Steven W. Morris will present an overview of results and discuss 2022 earnings guidance and other factors affecting performance during a conference call beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Interested parties may listen to the conference live by calling (877) 303-5852 using passcode 1993529, or by accessing the webcast on ALLETE’s website, www.allete.com.
A replay of the call will be available through Feb. 23, 2022, by dialing (855) 859-2056, conference identification number 1993529. The webcast will be accessible for one year at www.allete.com.
ALLETE is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minn. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, BNI Energy in Bismarck, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. More information about ALLETE is available at www.allete.com. ALE-CORP
