Alley Cat Now Offering Free Inspection of Damages Caused by Rodents

"We are excited to offer a free inspection," said Niv Goldman, CEO and spokesperson for Alley Cat. "Please call our office to book your free inspection."

Goldman went on to add, "Existing customers are just as important as new customers, but because our new customers don't know us, we have to make sure the first impression is a great impression."

"Sufficient time must be allotted to allow technicians to address unanticipated problems correctly while still meeting the expectations of their current customers," stressed Goldman and highlighted, "During the inspection, our technician will inspect your property for entry points and damages caused by the rodents in addition to it he will provide you with pictures and estimate of repairs."

Alley Cat, which has rodent-proofed more than 5,000 homes in the Bay Area, cleans and restores attics and crawl spaces for residential clients in Marin, Contra Costa, and Alameda Counties. The family-owned and operated company offers a wide range of services that are designed to improve indoor air quality, from air duct cleaning to rodent proofing and animal waste cleanup, and it also offers free inspections for the convenience of its customers.

Alley Cat provides a variety of services to help with rodent control and rodent proofing. Those services include attic cleaning and decontamination, crawl space restoration, installing vapor barriers; removing and installing all types of insulation.

As it relates to rodent proofing, Goldman noted that Alley Cat specializes in sealing all points of entry-anything the size of a dime or bigger, this is essential when it comes to rodent-proofing your home.

While many companies opt for trap setting and even poison, Goldman pointed out that Alley Cat has found a very effective way to get rid of customers' rats with no poison, no toxic chemicals, and more importantly it's a permanent solution.

Alley Cat is Diamond Certified by American Ratings Corporation.

"Only local companies independently rated Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® earn Diamond Certified. Our rigorous rating and certification process starts with the in-depth pass/fail rating of each company's customer satisfaction, license and insurances. Most companies can't pass our rating and earn Diamond Certified, and every Diamond Certified company must continue to deliver on its promises to you, the consumer. That's why we conduct ongoing customer satisfaction research and credential-based ratings and monitor each company's performance," states American Ratings Corporation on its website.

As to what makes Alley Cat different from everything else on the market, Goldman stressed that his company offers a three-year warranty on its services.

"We also strive to respond to customers quickly and efficiently by scheduling their approved jobs within the same week," Goldman said, before adding, "We offer no poisons option. We concentrate on rodents so that we can give our clients the highest quality standard of work."

For more information, please visit: http://www.alleycatusa.com/about and https://www.alleycatusa.com/blog.

About Alley Cat

Alley Cat is an independent, family-owned and local rodent clean-up and control company based in Oakland, CA. We proudly service all of the Greater Bay Area, focusing on helping residents live in a rat and mice free environment. Our services include rodent control, pest prevention, rodent removal, and clean-up, attic cleaning, and attic decontamination.

