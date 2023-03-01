Allfunds Stock Down As Euronext Withdraws Its Indicative Acquisition Offer

(RTTNews) - Euronext N.V. (ENXB.BE, ENX.BR, ENX.AS, ENX.PA), a pan-European market infrastructure, Wednesday said it has withdrawn its indicative offer for Allfunds Group PLC to buy its 100 percent share capital. Following the news, Allfunds shares were losing around 19 percent in the early morning trading in Amsterdam.

Euronext said it has informed the Board of Allfunds about its decision.

Following press speculations regarding a potential offer, Euronext last week had confirmed that it submitted an indicative offer to the Board of Allfunds and was in active discussions with Allfunds largest shareholders.

The company then said the indicative offer was conditional, amongst other things, on reaching agreement with existing largest shareholders in Allfunds. Euronext also reserved the right to amend its terms.

It had also said then that there could be no certainty to lead to an offer being made.

In Amsterdam, Allfunds Group shares were trading at 6.98 euros, down 19.35 percent.

In Paris, Euronext shares were trading at 73.24 euros, up around 6 percent.