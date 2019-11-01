Alliance Consumer Growth Announces Investment In Herschel Supply Co.

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Consumer Growth ("ACG") announces signing a minority investment in Herschel Supply Co. ("Herschel"), a design-driven global lifestyle brand. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Herschel is known for timeless backpacks and travel accessories sold in over 90 countries via its direct-to-consumer and distribution platforms. ACG is investing alongside a consortium comprised of Eurazeo ("Eurazeo"), a leading global investment company, and HOOPP Capital Partners ("HOOPP"), the private capital arm of the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan.

"Eurazeo, ACG and HOOPP are ideal partners for Herschel, a global iconic brand that transcends cultures, ages, genders, and demographics," said Jamie Cormack, Herschel co-founder. "We're looking forward to expanding our reach with our timeless products that are part of global culture and synonymous with travel, experience and discovery" said Lyndon Cormack, Herschel co-founder.

Founded in 2009 by brothers Jamie, Lyndon and Jason Cormack, Herschel's range has expanded from backpacks to include luggage, headwear, accessories, apparel, and more. Today, Herschel products are sold in over 9,000 points of distribution worldwide with the support of over 250 employees across offices in Vancouver, New York, Los Angeles, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Ghent and London.

"Herschel is a once-in-a-generation iconic lifestyle brand, and we are incredibly excited to work with Herschel to grow globally," said Julian Steinberg, Founder and Managing Partner of ACG.

About Herschel Supply Co.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Herschel Supply is a design-driven global lifestyle brand that produces timeless products with utility design. Founded in 2009 by brothers Jamie, Lyndon, and Jason Cormack, Herschel's product range has expanded from backpacks to include luggage, headwear, accessories, apparel, and more. Today, Herschel products are sold in over 90 countries with over 9,000 points of distribution worldwide and the support of over 250 employees across offices in Vancouver, New York, Los Angeles, Shanghai, and Hong Kong, Ghent and London.

About ACG

ACG is a leading growth equity fund providing capital and value-added partnership to the most promising emerging consumer product and retail brands. Notable brands that ACG successfully partnered with as an early investor include Shake Shack (later completed an IPO as NYSE: SHAK), Babyganics (later acquired by SC Johnson), barkTHINS (later acquired by Hershey's), Krave Jerky (later acquired by Hershey's), Suja Juice (later acquired by CocaCola), Harry's (announced sale to Edgewell, expected to close Q1 2020), Tata Harper, Milk Makeup, Good American, Pacifica Beauty, Nudestix, Lola, Blaze Pizza, Snooze AM Eatery, and The Honest Kitchen, among others. ACG has offices in New York City and Los Angeles. www.acgpartners.com

