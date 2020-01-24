Alliance Cost Containment Launches Business Intelligence Dashboard for Private Equity Firms

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alliance Cost Containment (ACC), an award winning expense reduction consultancy, announced the launch of a custom dashboard created to provide clients with an overview of indirect expenses across an entire private equity portfolio, throughout a corporation's individual departments, or over multiple locations.

Clients log in to a custom portal to access a full view of their non-core procurement spending managed by ACC. The dashboard improves purchasing efficiencies by providing a breakdown of spending and available savings opportunities. It also increases profitability for clients by utilizing business intelligence and detailed reporting to help companies make better informed buying decisions.

ACC developed the reporting tool to aid client leadership teams at private equity firms and large corporations. The dashboard helps them better understand where savings were achieved and where opportunities might have been overlooked. It also provides real-time information about vendor contracts, expiration dates and highlights the categories where the biggest dollar savings can be found.

ACC partnered with a leading New York based technology firm to create the final dashboard which is hosted in the cloud by Amazon Web Services. Content is securely managed by ACC's in-house team of data analysts.

Clients who license the portal during an ACC engagement gain useful benefits including its capability to display missed savings opportunities. That information brings accountability to those responsible for purchasing, as well as oversight from company management, the C-suite or the private equity group overseeing the cost savings initiative.

Dashboard benefits include:



C-Suite or PE sponsor view across portfolios / locations / departments

Ability to identify issues across participating investments / locations

Real-time data analysis

Visibility into missed savings opportunities

Breakdown of spend by category and vendor

Contract expiration tracking

Identification of rogue spending and unverified vendors

Timely category intelligence provided by industry experts

"Watching our team conceptualize and develop the Dashboard has been exciting. When we started this journey a year ago, no one expected the end product to have so many capabilities so early on", said Dee Dee McLeod, ACC's CFO/COO. "We are enthusiastic about the possibilities this initiative holds for our business, but particularly about how it will transform and improve the purchasing habits of our clients."

"Inherently, indirect expenses have a tendency to get lost among primary business goals. Leaders realize the impact well-managed procurement expenses can have — especially across a PE portfolio or business — and the ACC Dashboard shows at a glance exactly which savings categories have meaningful impact and how those areas can be optimized," said Miles Lee, CEO of ACC.

Contact: Kelly Gold

502-208-4546

Alliance Cost Containment, LLC

info@alliancecost.com

ABOUT ALLIANCE COST CONTAINMENT

Louisville-based Alliance Cost Containment(ACC) assists clients with profit improvement by reducing procurement costs. The company primarily works with corporations, private equity backed companies and industry groups. ACC's approach instills institutional behavior change, adherence to best practices, and helps improve forecasting. The company also creates and manages marketplace environments for private equity portfolios and franchise organizations requiring a group savings or GPO structure. ACC is the recipient of numerous awards, including Business of the Year from Louisville Business First, the GLI Inc.Credible Award, the Best Places to Work award 3 years running, the Inc.5000 Fastest Growing Business award and more. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, ACC has satellite offices across the USA. The company experienced significant growth and garnered a reputation for extraordinary client results and top business integrity.

ACC's Private Equity division focuses on reducing procurement costs across PE portfolios. Whether they are seeking a synergistic buy or planning their exit strategy, ACC helps PE clients make informed decisions. ACC is now an expert in the private equity industry, helping PE firms realize higher multiples for their portfolio company valuations. The Dashboard is a valuable addition to the PE expense reduction toolbox.

Website: alliancecost.com

Facebook: facebook.com/alliancecost/

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/alliance-cost-containment/

Twitter: @alliancecost

SOURCE Alliance Cost Containment, LLC