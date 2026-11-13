Alliance Entertainment: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings call, held on Nov. 12, 2026, Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) reported net revenue increased 10% to $278.8 million. Expansion in sales of physical media and collectibles drove profit growth, while lower financing costs boosted net earnings. The company's deep studio partnerships and expanding distribution network give it a durable role in physical entertainment retail. Three takeaways from the call highlight where the business is heading.

Physical movie sales grew 20% to $101.1 million, while vinyl sales rose 14% to $86.7 million during the quarter. Alliance Entertainment relies on direct relationships with major studios and record labels to secure exclusive products, expand retail store distribution, and manage direct-to-consumer inventory fulfillment.

Collectibles revenue surged 87% to $11.9 million as Alliance Entertainment expanded its licensed product offerings. Managing in-house brands like Handmade by Robots allows the business to participate directly in design and licensing rather than relying solely on third-party distribution fees.

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