Alliance Physical Therapy Group, LLC Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

June 10, 2022 (Grand Rapids, Michigan) – Alliance Physical Therapy Group, LLC ("APTG"), which was formerly known as Agility Health, is providing notice of a recent incident. APTG is also affiliated with Arrow Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation, formerly known as Accelerated Physical Therapy, and Armor Physical Therapy, formerly known as Agility Health Physical Therapy. This notice provides information about the incident, APTG's response, and resources available to help individuals protect their information from possible misuse, should they feel it necessary to do so.

What Happened? On or around December 27, 2021, APTG became aware of suspicious activity affecting certain systems within its network. APTG immediately launched an investigation, with the assistance of third-party specialists, to confirm the full nature and scope of the activity and restore functionality to the affected systems. On January 7, 2022, it was determined that certain personal information on APTG systems may have been accessed without authorization between December 23, 2021 and December 27, 2021. On February 7, 2022, APTG engaged the assistance of third-party specialists to undertake a programmatic and manual review of the potentially accessible information. On April 19, 2022, this review concluded, and it was determined that the accessible information included personal information. Thereafter, APTG performed an internal review of its records for address information in order to notify potentially affected individuals and recently concluded that effort.

What Information Was Involved? The information which was present on APTG systems and may have been accessible includes some combination of certain individuals' names and the following information: Social Security number, driver's license number, financial account information, payment card information, medical information, health insurance information, username and password, passport number, employer identification number, and electronic signature.

What We Are Doing. APTG takes the security of information entrusted to it seriously. As part of APTG's ongoing commitment to the security of information within its care, APTG is reviewing its existing policies and procedures regarding cybersecurity and implementing additional measures and safeguards to protect against this type of incident in the future.

While APTG is not aware of any actual or attempted misuse of personal information as a result of this incident, APTG is also offering access to complimentary credit monitoring and identity restoration services through Equifax to individuals whose personal information was potentially accessible in APTG systems at the time of the incident.

What You Can Do. Individuals can find out more about how to protect themselves generally against the potential misuse of information by reviewing the guidance on APTG's' website entitled Steps You Can Take to Protect Personal Information. APTG's website can be accessed at www.allianceptp.com. The guidance provides additional information regarding fraud alerts and security freezes, as well as contact information for the nationwide consumer reporting agencies. Individuals will also find further information about the services APTG is offering to eligible individuals on its website via the hyperlink above.

For More Information. If you have questions about this incident that are not addressed in this notice, please call APTG's call center at (855) 960-3503, Monday through Friday, during the hours of 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time (excluding major holidays).

Media Contact: Samantha Lewakowski

616-356-5008

/PRNewswire -- June 10, 2022/

SOURCE Alliance Physical Therapy Group, LLC