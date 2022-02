Alliance Resource Boosts Quarterly Cash Distribution 25% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) said the Board of Directors of ARLP's general partner declared a 25 percent higher quarterly cash distribution to unitholders for the quarter to $0.25 per unit, payable on February 12, 2020 to all unitholders of record as of the close of trading on February 7, 2022.