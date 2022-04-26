Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution 40% to $0.35 Per Unit; Provides Preliminary View of Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022; and Increases Guidance

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) today announced that the Board of Directors of ARLP’s general partner approved an increased cash distribution to its unitholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 (the "2022 Quarter").

ARLP unitholders will receive a cash distribution for the 2022 Quarter of $0.35 per unit (an annualized rate of $1.40 per unit), payable on May 13, 2022, to all unitholders of record as of the close of trading on May 6, 2022. The announced distribution represents a 250.0% increase over the cash distribution of $0.10 per unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "2021 Quarter") and a 40.0% increase over the cash distribution of $0.25 per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Preliminary Results for 2022 Quarter

ARLP is providing a preliminary view of the current quarter, which includes the impact of coal shipment delays and oil & gas royalty income tax elections on operating and financial results for the 2022 Quarter.

Shipment delays due to seasonal barge lock maintenance, high river levels and ongoing rail transportation challenges impacted ARLP’s ability to ship approximately 1.1 million tons of contracted tonnage during the 2022 Quarter. These delayed coal shipments are expected to be delivered throughout the balance of the year. The financial impact in the 2022 Quarter reduced ARLP’s previously anticipated coal revenues, net income and EBITDA by approximately $72.0 million, $27.0 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted limited partner unit, and $31.0 million, respectively. (Unless otherwise noted in this release, "net income" refers to "net income attributable to ARLP." EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to ARLP before net interest expense, income taxes and depreciation, depletion and amortization.)

Consolidated financial results for the 2022 Quarter will also reflect ARLP’s recent election to convert Alliance Minerals, LLC, the holding company for ARLP’s oil & gas royalty activities, from a partnership pass-through entity taxable at the individual unitholder level to that of a corporate taxable entity for federal and state income tax purposes. This election effectively reduces the total income tax burden on our oil & gas royalties, as ARLP will pay entity level taxes at corporate tax rates that are well below the individual tax rates that would otherwise be paid by our unitholders. As a result, for the 2022 Quarter ARLP will record a one-time non-cash deferred income tax expense and liability of approximately $37.0 million related to the election in addition to a current income tax expense of approximately $5.0 million, which collectively are expected to reduce net income by approximately $42.0 million or $0.33 per basic and diluted limited partner unit.

Reflecting the impacts discussed above, ARLP currently anticipates net income for the 2022 Quarter to be in a range of $35.0 - $37.0 million or $0.27 - $0.28 per basic and diluted limited partner unit, compared to net income of $24.7 million or $0.19 per unit for the 2021 Quarter.

Increased Guidance for Full Year 2022

Commenting on current energy markets, Joseph W. Craft III, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Favorable market conditions for oil, natural gas and coal that developed during the second half of last year soared during the 2022 Quarter. Since we provided initial full-year 2022 guidance for ARLP on January 31, 2022, worldwide commodity prices skyrocketed. We expect energy markets should remain favorable for the next several years, allowing ARLP to capture price realizations well above our previous expectations. As a result, we currently anticipate 2022 coal sales volumes to be approximately 500,000 tons above our initial guidance ranges and that coal sales price per ton sold should exceed our previous expectations by 10.0% - 22.0%. Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton sold is also expected to increase slightly above initial estimates as our mining operations continue to effectively manage inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges at our coal mines."

Mr. Craft continued, "We also anticipate our royalty businesses will benefit from these robust energy markets. Significantly higher oil & gas prices have spurred operators to increase production, leading to anticipated increases in ARLP’s oil & gas royalty volumes this year. The performance of our coal royalty business is also expected to benefit from higher revenue per royalty ton sold. As a result, we currently anticipate ARLP’s 2022 full-year financial and operating results will surpass our initial expectations, despite the short-term effects of transportation challenges on performance during the first half of the year."

Reflecting the expected benefits of favorable market conditions and increased commodity prices, ARLP is updating its previous guidance as outlined below:

2022 Full Year Guidance Coal Operations Volumes (Million Short Tons) Illinois Basin Sales Tons 25.2 — 26.0 Appalachia Sales Tons 10.3 — 11.0 Total Sales Tons 35.5 — 37.0 Committed & Priced Sales Tons 2022 — Domestic/Export/Total 30.1/4.1/34.2 2023 — Domestic/Export/Total 17.9/2.0/19.9 Per Ton Estimates Coal Sales Price per ton sold (1) $54.00 — $63.00 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton sold (2) $33.50 — $35.50 Royalties Oil & Gas Royalties Oil (000 Barrels) 885 - 935 Natural gas (000 MCF) 3,000 – 3,400 Liquids (000 Barrels) 350 - 380 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense (% of Oil & Gas Royalties Revenue) ~ 12.0% Coal Royalties Royalty tons sold (Million Short Tons) 21.5 — 22.0 Revenue per royalty ton sold $3.10 — $3.20 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per royalty ton sold $1.10 — $1.20 Consolidated (Millions) Depreciation, depletion and amortization $260 — $270 General and administrative $82 — $84 Net interest expense $37 — $38 Income tax expense $53 — $55 Capital expenditures $220 — $240 _________________________ (1) Sales price per ton is defined as total coal sales revenue divided by total tons sold. (2) Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense is defined as operating expenses, coal purchases and other expense.

This announcement is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b), with 100% of the partnership’s distributions to foreign investors attributable to gross income, gain or loss that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, ARLP’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable tax rate.

About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP is a diversified natural resource company that generates operating and royalty income from coal produced by its mining complexes and royalty income from mineral interests it owns in strategic oil & gas producing regions in the United States, primarily the Permian, Anadarko and Williston basins.

ARLP currently produces coal from seven mining complexes its subsidiaries operate in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia. ARLP also operates a coal loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mount Vernon, Indiana. ARLP markets its coal production to major domestic and international utilities and industrial users and is currently the second largest coal producer in the eastern United States.

In addition, ARLP is positioning itself as an energy provider for the future by leveraging its core technology and operating competencies to make strategic investments in the fast growing energy and infrastructure transition.

