|
12.12.2023 17:40:13
Alliance Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons
The following person, who is closely associated with Clare Dobie, a Non-Executive Director of Alliance Trust PLC, has sold ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each in Alliance Trust PLC as detailed below.
|Closely Associated Person of Director
|Sale date
|Number of shares sold
|Price paid per share (£)
|Resultant interest in shares
(Director and Closely Associated Person)
|Alan Dobie
|30.11.23
|2
|10.47
|9,977
The following notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, gives further detail.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Alan Dobie
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/Status
|Closely Associated Person of Clare Dobie, Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Decrease in beneficial interest following sale of shares (within a dealing account).
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Alliance Trust PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of 2.5 pence each in Alliance Trust PLC
|Identification code
|Identification code for Alliance Trust PLC shares: GB00B11V7W98
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|Sale of Ordinary Shares
| c)
d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£10.47
|2
|e)
|Aggregated Information
|Not applicable – Single transaction
|f)
|Date of transaction
|30 November 2023
|g)
|Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|Name of contact
|Lisa Brown
|Telephone Number
|+44 (0)1382 938320
|Date of notification
|12 December 2023
