12.12.2023 17:40:13

Alliance Trust PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

The following person, who is closely associated with Clare Dobie, a Non-Executive Director of Alliance Trust PLC, has sold ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each in Alliance Trust PLC as detailed below.

Closely Associated Person of DirectorSale dateNumber of shares soldPrice paid per share (£)Resultant interest in shares
(Director and Closely Associated Person)
Alan Dobie30.11.23210.479,977

The following notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, gives further detail.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
      a)   NameAlan Dobie
 Reason for notification
      a)   Position/StatusClosely Associated Person of Clare Dobie, Non-Executive Director
      b)   Initial notification/AmendmentDecrease in beneficial interest following sale of shares (within a dealing account).
 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
      a)   NameAlliance Trust PLC
      b)   LEI213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55
 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      a)   Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of 2.5 pence each in Alliance Trust PLC
 Identification codeIdentification code for Alliance Trust PLC shares: GB00B11V7W98
      b)   Nature of transactionSale of Ordinary Shares
      c)   

      d)   		Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£10.472
      e)   Aggregated Information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
Not applicable – Single transaction
      f)   Date of transaction30 November 2023
      g)   Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


Name of contactLisa Brown
Telephone Number+44 (0)1382 938320
Date of notification12 December 2023


Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alliance Trust plc

