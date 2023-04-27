|
27.04.2023 08:00:00
Alliance Trust PLC - Dividend Declaration
Alliance Trust PLC (‘the Company’)
LEI: 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55
Dividend Declaration
The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a first interim dividend of 6.18p per ordinary share for the financial year ending 31 December 2023.
The dividend will be paid on 30 June 2023 to shareholders on the register on 2 June 2023. The ex-dividend date will be 1 June 2023.
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
27 April 2023
