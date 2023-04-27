Alliance Trust PLC - Dividend Declaration

Alliance Trust PLC (‘the Company’)

LEI: 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a first interim dividend of 6.18p per ordinary share for the financial year ending 31 December 2023.

The dividend will be paid on 30 June 2023 to shareholders on the register on 2 June 2023. The ex-dividend date will be 1 June 2023.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

27 April 2023