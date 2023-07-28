|
28.07.2023 08:01:00
Alliance Trust PLC - Dividend Declaration
Alliance Trust PLC (‘the Company’)
LEI: 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55
Dividend Declaration
Alliance Trust PLC announces the declaration of a second interim dividend of 6.34p per share, up from 6.18p for the first interim dividend. This follows the 26% increase in dividends for 2022 compared to 2021.
The dividend will be paid on 29 September 2023 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 1 September 2023. The ex-dividend date is 31 August 2023.
Barring unforeseen circumstances, the increased level of the second interim dividend is expected to be at least maintained for the third and fourth interim dividends. This is therefore expected to result in a total dividend for 2023 of at least 25.20p, an increase of 5% on the Company’s 2022 dividend. Based on the Company’s share price on 30 June 2023, this level of total dividend would result in an annual dividend yield of 2.5%.
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
28 July 2023
