Alliance Trust PLC Dividend Declaration

Alliance Trust PLC (‘the Company’)

LEI: 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Directors of the Company declares a first interim dividend of 6.62p per ordinary share for the financial year ending 31 December 2024.

The dividend will be paid on 28 June 2024 to shareholders on the register on 31 May 2024. The ex-dividend date will be 30 May 2024.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

25 April 2024