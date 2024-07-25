Alliance Trust PLC - Dividend Declaration

Alliance Trust PLC (‘the Company’)

Dividend Declaration

The Company declares a second interim dividend of 6.62p per share. The total of the first two interim dividends declared for 2024 is 13.24p (2023: 12.52p), representing an increase of 5.8% on the same payments for 2023.

The dividend will be paid on 27 September 2024 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 30 August 2024. The ex-dividend date is 29 August 2024.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, it is anticipated that the Company’s third and fourth interim dividends will be at least equal to the first and second interim dividends. This will result in a total dividend for the 2024 financial year of at least 26.48p per share, which would represent a 5.1% increase over Alliance Trust’s financial year ended 31 December 2023.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

25 July 2024