Alliance Trust PLC - Investor Forums

Alliance Trust PLC (‘the Company’)
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55

Upcoming Investor Forums

The Company is pleased to announce that the following investor forums will be held:

Edinburgh – 7 September 2023, 10.30am -12 noon at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, The Exchange, 150 Morrison Street EH3 8EE

London – 27 October 2023, 1.15pm -3pm at WTW, Lime Street office in The Auditorium

Further details on how to attend can be found at https://www.alliancetrust.co.uk/events

Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0131 378 0500

14 August 2023


