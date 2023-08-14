|
14.08.2023 13:58:39
Alliance Trust PLC - Investor Forums
Alliance Trust PLC (‘the Company’)
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55
Upcoming Investor Forums
The Company is pleased to announce that the following investor forums will be held:
Edinburgh – 7 September 2023, 10.30am -12 noon at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, The Exchange, 150 Morrison Street EH3 8EE
London – 27 October 2023, 1.15pm -3pm at WTW, Lime Street office in The Auditorium
Further details on how to attend can be found at https://www.alliancetrust.co.uk/events
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0131 378 0500
14 August 2023
