Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Wednesday 15 February 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1089.3p

- including income, 1098.3p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1093.1p

- including income, 1102.1p

For further information, please contact: -

Alliance Trust PLC Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes