Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Monday 17 April 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1054.2p



- including income, 1058.5p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1058.6p

- including income, 1062.9p

For further information, please contact: -

Juniper Partners Limited Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500

Notes