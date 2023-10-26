Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Wednesday 25 October 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1055.6p



- including income, 1059.1p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1063.2p

- including income, 1066.7p

