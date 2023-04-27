27.04.2023 15:37:01

Alliance Trust PLC - Result of AGM

Alliance Trust PLC (‘the Company’)
LEI: 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55

Result of Annual General Meeting

Following the Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) of the Company, which was held earlier today, the Board is pleased to announce that all ordinary and special resolutions set out in the Notice of the AGM were duly passed.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of AGM, a copy of which is available in the Shareholder Documents section of the Company’s website at www.alliancetrust.co.uk

Details of the number of proxy votes cast for, against and withheld will shortly be available on the Company's website at www.alliancetrust.co.uk

Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
27 April 2023


