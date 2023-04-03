|
03.04.2023 11:46:38
Alliance Trust PLC - Total Voting Rights
Alliance Trust PLC
Total Voting Rights
In accordance with DTR rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules Alliance Trust PLC confirms the following:
Alliance Trust PLC’s issued share capital as at 31 March 2023 consists of 290,929,600 ordinary shares with voting rights. Alliance Trust PLC does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.
The above figure (290,929,600) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
For further information, please contact
|Alliance Trust PLC
|Tel +44 (0)1382 938320
