10.05.2023 18:21:53

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction In Own Shares

10 May 2023
  
Alliance Trust PLC
  
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
  
The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 10 May 2023 the Company purchased for cancellation 100,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 975.9384p per share.
  
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 289,569,600.
    
The above figure (289,569,600) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
  
Enquiries:
  
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500


