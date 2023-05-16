|
16.05.2023 18:15:38
Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction In Own Shares
16 May 2023
Alliance Trust PLC
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 16 May 2023 the Company purchased for cancellation 25,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 988.00p per share.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 289,519,600.
The above figure (289,519,600) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Enquiries:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0131 378 0500
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!